DOH: Over 41k cases of COVID-19 in seven days

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a statewide percent positivity of 11.7% for COVID-19, along with a seven-day increase of 41,424 cases as of Nov. 26.

Out of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, 66 of them are placed in the substantial county for community transmission. Cameron County is the only county in the commonwealth that is not in the substantial category. It has been placed in the “low” category.

“Pennsylvania continues to trend in the wrong direction as COVID-19 continues to spread,” Gov. Wolf said. “Last week, we took a number of mitigation steps designed to reverse this trend and help protect Pennsylvanians. We need all Pennsylvanians to follow these measures as part of their collective responsibility to protect one another. I remain convinced that by working together Pennsylvanians can stop the spread of this virus.”

Every county in Pennsylvania is listed at a concerning percent positivity above 5%, except for Forest County at 3.6%. Five counties in Pennsylvania have a percent positivity above 20%: Bedford, Juniata, Mifflin, Somerset and Tioga.

“This week’s data and the one week change in the rate of hospitalizations and ventilator use is a reminder to us all of our role in protecting our health care system,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Latest models continue to indicate very concerning trends for our hospital availability and ICU bed availability.”

