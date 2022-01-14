ECSD offering drive-thru rapid test pick-up for students

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The Elmira City School District will be hosting another drive-thru pick-up event for at-home COVID tests for students.

Parents or guardians can pick up the state-issued rapid test kits, even if they’ve already picked up a test at a previous event.

The event is a drive-thru pickup, so parents will not need to get out of their cars, but the ECSD asks that they wear a mask while getting the tests.

The event runs from 3 to 4 p.m. on January 14 at Beecher Elementary School on Sullivan Street.