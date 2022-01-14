ECSD offering drive-thru rapid test pick-up for students

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The Elmira City School District will be hosting another drive-thru pick-up event for at-home COVID tests for students.

Parents or guardians can pick up the state-issued rapid test kits, even if they’ve already picked up a test at a previous event.

The event is a drive-thru pickup, so parents will not need to get out of their cars, but the ECSD asks that they wear a mask while getting the tests.

The event runs from 3 to 4 p.m. on January 14 at Beecher Elementary School on Sullivan Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now