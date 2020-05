HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elcor has tested 300 residents and 500 staff members for COVID-19 with the help of the Chemung County Health Department.

Results for the tests are expected back next week.

Bethany Village also conducted testing for their staff and residents and received 473 negative tests. One person will be retested and results are still pending in that one case.

Governor Cuomo previously announced that all nursing home staff will have to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.