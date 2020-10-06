Elderly Elmira man dies from Covid-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department releasing another Covid-19 related death.

According to the Chemung County Health Department a 94-year-old man from Elmira has passed away as a result of contracting the Covid-19 infection.

The press release says they do not have any link between this individual and any cluster that is under investigation.

Chemung County Executive wants to remind everyone to continue to remember the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and proper handwashing.

If you have any questions, call the Chemung County Health Department at (607) 737-2028.