Elderwood at Hornell conducting “comprehensive” COVID-19 testing

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Elderwood at Hornell, one of the nursing homes that has reported cases of COVID-19 among its staff and residents, will be conducting “comprehensive testing” for the virus, according to a company spokesperson.

At least 10 people have died from COVID-19 in the Hornell region, a majority of those cases in nursing homes. At least six cases have been connected to Hornell Gardens, which began relocating residents who tested negative to a facility in Waterloo.

Elderwood released the following statement regarding the testing protocol.

Steuben County has experienced a significant number of COVID-19 cases, particularly among the county’s nursing facilities. The county’s numbers include documented cases among residents at Elderwood at Hornell, who have previously tested positive for the virus. Elderwood’s staff have implemented comprehensive isolation and infection control protocols in coordination with the New York State Department of Health. These measures are considered “best practice” and are designed to mitigate the spread of the virus within the facility. In an effort to detect asymptomatic or undiagnosed cases, Steuben County health officials in cooperation with the staff at Elderwood at Hornell are conducting comprehensive testing for COVID-19 for all residents and staff who had not recently been tested. The additional testing is in response to the high incidences of COVID-19 in nursing facilities in the county. Elderwood officials have contacted all families of residents to inform them of the County’s intentions for testing. Elderwood is reviewing all contingencies with County health officials in the event testing reveals previously unknown cases of the virus among residents or staff. Elderwood

On March 11 Elderwood implemented visitor restrictions at all of their nursing facilities in four states.

As of 10:30 a.m. on April 17, Steuben County has confirmed 176 cases of COVID-19, the majority in the Hornell region.