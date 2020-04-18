Elderwood at Waverly confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19, 25 total

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elderwood at Waverly confirmed 11 positive cases of COVID-19, caring for a total of 25 people with coronavrius.

The new cases were revealed by a wide-scale testing initiative conducted by Elderwood of asymptomatic residents in the facility.

Infirmities among the elderly can make it difficult to discern definitive symptoms, therefore

Elderwood, in consultation with public health officials, decided to proceed with the testing.

Tests also revealed 28 residents who do not have the virus.



Residents who have tested positive have been moved to isolation units in the facility where they are resting and being closely monitored. Since early March, 11 Elderwood staff members have also tested positive. Elderwood conducted additional testing in collaboration with Guthrie Laboratory Services.

All families of residents at Elderwood were made aware of the confirmed cases, and those with the positive diagnosis were given details of their loved ones’ current condition. Elderwood has been in close contact with Tioga County health officials as well as the New York State Department of Health regarding the new cases.