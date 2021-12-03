Elkland LHC to host Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Event Dec. 22

FILE-Medical staff prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Monday, March 22, 2021. AstraZeneca said Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland because the country’s medical regulator wanted to restrict its use to people over 50. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) — Everyone age five and up is currently eligible to receive a Coronavirus vaccine.

The Elkland Laurel Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children on Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Elkland Laurel Health Center, located at 103 Forestview Drive in Elkland, Pa.

This clinic will administer pediatric Pfizer vaccine to patients aged 5 – 11 and is open to the public; you do not have to be an LHC patient to attend. Parents and/or legal guardians must call ahead to pre-register at 814-258-5117.

Laurel Health’s medical professionals strongly advise that everyone 5 and up be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community against severe illness, hospitalization, and death caused by the increasingly dangerous COVID-19 variants.

Can’t attend the 12/22 event or need to schedule someone 12 and up? Schedule a vaccine at the center of your choice online at laurelhc.org or by calling 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354).

To sign up for the 12/22 pediatric vaccine event, call the Elkland Laurel Health Center at 814-258-5117. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to make a vaccine appointment at another location, visit Laurel Health’s COVID-19 resources page on laurelhc.org.