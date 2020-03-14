Elmira City School District announces planned closures

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On March 14th the Elmira City School District announced that under the advisement of the New York State Department of Health and by order of Chemung County Executive Chris Moss they will be closing for students starting Tuesday, March 17 and continuing through April 13th. County Executive Chris Moss has enacted a State of Emergency for School Closures suspending all classroom and extra-curricular functions for the prevention of transmission of COVID-19. If at that time the situation is deemed clear by health officials, students will report back to school on Tuesday, April 14th.

Schools are scheduled for regular sessions on Monday, March 16th so that students and staff can prepare for this extended suspension of functions.

Pre-packaged lunch will be available at all schools for pick-up, Monday through Friday 9:30 am -11:00 am throughout the suspension. All children who are enrolled in Elmira City School District, along with their siblings who live in the same household, under the age of 18 are eligible to participate.

The school district plans to release follow-up information for staff and parents regarding educational programming and other important items regarding the closure. We will bring that information to you as soon as we receive it on-air on WETM-18 and on-line here at www.mytwintiers.com.

The Elmira City School District encourages everyone to take precautions during this time by reducing travel, maintaining social distance, and practicing good hand hygiene.