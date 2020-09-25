Elmira City School District reports new cases of COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District says they’ve been notified of four new positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the Elmira City School District.

Two of the cases are virtual-only students — one of Elmira High School and one of Ernie Davis Academy — and neither of these two individuals have not attended in-person learning this school year.

The other two cases are staff members, one at Hendy Avenue Elementary and one at Beecher Elementary tested positive.

All students and staff who are impacted as close contacts by these two cases have been notified. Per the Chemung County Health Department, these individuals have been placed in quarantine and students will login virtually for school daily through this time period. The Elmira City School District’s focus remains on the health and safety of our school community and we prioritize transparency as part of our planning. As a District, we have a responsibility to our students, staff and community to be as open as possible regarding cases of COVID-19 in association with the Elmira City School District. As such, we have developed a COVID-19 Case Counter to our website that will be updated daily. This case counter can be found at www.elmiracityschools.com/covid-19.



The number of Elmira Express students or employees, known to have tested positive for COVID-19, are aggregated in the data. The figures include only those cases known to the Elmira City School District and do not necessarily include positive cases impacting community members personally. As you are aware, the District also reports case counts to New York State Department of Health daily for the School District Covid-19 Report Card. Depending on the time of day when positive cases are reported, our numbers may vary comparatively with New York State.



Here is the link to the New York State Department of Health COVID Report Card for the Elmira City School District: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/districtData;bedsCodeId=070600 “As positive cases continue to be present in our community, we will continue to remind students to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and be diligent about handwashing. Also, as a reminder, please continue to keep your child at home if you are experiencing any COVID related symptoms or if they are feeling ill,” says Hillary J. Austin, Superintendent of Schools of the Elmira City School District. If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact the Health Department at 607-737-2028. If you have questions about the health of your child, please contact your health provider. If you have questions about your child’s education, please contact your school’s Main Office.

When can an individual, who’s tested positive, return to school?

When a student or staff member in the Elmira City School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the student/staff member must be released from isolation by the Chemung County Department of Health in order to return to school. Students must also be cleared to return to school by the school nurse and building principal. Staff members must be cleared to return to work by the Director of Human Resources/District Safety Coordinator.