Elmira College adds two more vaccine clinics next month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College will add two more COVID vaccine clinics on campus in September and early October.

The following clinics are offering the Pfizer vaccine and are open to anyone from the public who’s 12 and older:

Sept. 01, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sept. 13, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 4, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The clinics will be in the Cowles Hall rotunda, and people are encouraged to register beforehand. You can print out a registration form at Arnot Health’s website, or you can fill out an online form through the college’s website.