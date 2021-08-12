Elmira College to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all students

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College will require all students, residential and commuter, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before leaving for fall break on Oct. 8, 2021.

The school announced the decision on Thursday as they unveiled COVID-19 guidelines that included vaccination, testing, and masking rules.

Prior to starting fall term, students must show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days of arriving on campus.

Students who are not yet fully vaccinated and do not have an exemption must have at least one vaccine dose by the end of September.

Students can be exempt from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine if they have a medical or religious exemption that has been submitted and approved.

Returning employees, who were not on campus full-time throughout the summer, will also need to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within five days of arrival.

Any eligible students who refuse to become fully vaccinated by Friday, October 8, will need to leave campus and will forfeit a portion of their tuition, housing, and meal plan funds (according to our refund policy), as classes will be offered in-person this fall.

Citing New York state guidelines, “anyone who is not fully vaccinated must wear a mask indoors and outdoors and should follow social distancing guidelines” while at Elmira College.

The college will also make masks and hand sanitizers available around campus.

Other guidelines outlined by the college include no off-campus guests in residence halls, routine and random COVID-19 testing, and quarantine protocols.

Elmira College’s full reopening guidelines can be found below or on their website.