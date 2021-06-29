Elmira East Side Farmers’ Market Vaccination Clinic canceled today

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss announced that due to the extreme heat index and forecasted thunderstorms for today, the vaccine clinic that was scheduled to be held at the East Side Farmers’ Market has been canceled for the safety of vendors and customers. And as a result, the Chemung County Health Department will not have a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at that location today.

The next walk-in clinic will be Thursday, July 1 from 10 AM – 2 PM at Wisner Market. There will be both Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer vaccines available at that site. The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen is a one-does vaccine available to those 18 years old and older. The Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine which are taken three weeks apart and is available to persons 12 years and older. A parent or guardian must be present to provide consent for anyone between 12-17 years of age.

The Chemung County Health Department does not ask for insurance information or charge any fee for vaccination.

