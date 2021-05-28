Elmira Pioneers, Arnot Health partner to “Strike Out COVID-19” by offering vaccine at Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health and the Elmira Pioneers have partnered to “Strike Out COVID-19” by offering the Pfizer vaccine at Dunn Field.

Arnot will offer first-dose Pfizer vaccine on Friday, June 4 from 12 to 6 pm at 550 Fair Street in Elmira to those 12 and older. Those from age 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and bring proof of date of birth. Walk-in appointments will be accepted until 5:30 pm. To make an appointment, please call 1-800-952-2662 or visit arnothealth.org.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at this unique venue will receive four free tickets to the June 25th Pioneers game, where they will also get their second vaccine.

Pioneers Owner Robbie Nichols said, “We are happy to join with Arnot Health to offer a fun and easy way to get vaccinated. After all the cancellations of last year, we are anxious to play ball again and help our community move forward by getting as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Arnot says they have administered more than 35,000 doses since receiving the vaccine.

