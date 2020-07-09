Elmira Weis employee tests positive for COVID-19, no known public risk

To Our Valued Customers:

During these challenging times, we are working hard to ensure the safety of our associates and customers. Over the past week, we’ve taken additional steps to provide a safe work and shopping environment. We are installing sneeze guards on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters and expect to have this done in the coming days.

These measures expand on our COVID-19 protection efforts to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact, which include:

Cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open

Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets

Social distancing markers

Hand sanitizer stations

Regularly sanitizing carts and baskets

Temporarily adjusting store hours to allow for restocking and sanitization

Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them

Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to-order, instead offering pre-sliced options

Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars

Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas

Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags.

In the coming weeks, we will continue to implement additional preventative measures for the benefit of all who shop and work in our stores. Our team is preparing for this possibility and will be ready. We are immensely grateful to our associates who are starting their days early and finishing late. They have risen to the occasion to serve our customers during the most demanding of times. We are extremely proud of them.

Sincerely

Jonathan Weis

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer