Elmira Weis employee tests positive for COVID-19, no known public risk

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee at the Elmira Weis has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti.
According to Buzzetti, the employee is a bookkeeper with Weis and after reviewing contact tracing information and store security footage, the employee did not come into contact with anyone in the store.
The employee, who tested positive last week, is currently in quarantine and being monitored daily, according to Buzzetti.
Weis outlined their COVID-19 policies on their website:
During these challenging times, we are working hard to ensure the safety of our associates and customers. Over the past week, we've taken additional steps to provide a safe work and shopping environment. We are installing sneeze guards on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters and expect to have this done in the coming days.
These measures expand on our COVID-19 protection efforts to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact, which include:
Cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open
Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets
Social distancing markers
Hand sanitizer stations
Regularly sanitizing carts and baskets
Temporarily adjusting store hours to allow for restocking and sanitization
Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them
Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to-order, instead offering pre-sliced options
Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars
Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas
Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags.
In the coming weeks, we will continue to implement additional preventative measures for the benefit of all who shop and work in our stores.
Chemung County currently has four active cases of COVID-19 with 119 confirmed cases, 112 recoveries, and three deaths.