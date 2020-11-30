Empire State Weekly Hospital Capacity Concerns and Home Heating Assistance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many health care professionals and groups are voicing concerns about hospital capacity in the coming weeks, as COVID-19 cases continue rising across the state – including in “orange zone” hotspots in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse upstate. And those concerns are magnified by what many are expecting to be a surge in cases following holiday gatherings. People who’ve been struggling with the financial toll the pandemic has created can also now apply for home heating aid the state announced this month. The funding is even more critical this year, as many more New Yorkers are or have been out of work.