Empire State Weekly New COVID-19 Strain and College Spring Safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state officials are now looking into the potential of a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 that’s recently been discovered in the United Kingdom. They’ve also reached out to hospitals to help them search for any sign of the new strain, to find out if it’s already here. And this comes just weeks before students are set to return to campus at some colleges. So a union representing many faculty members and other professionals at New York colleges has put out some guidelines on how to keep everyone safe when the new semester begins.