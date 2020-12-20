Empire State Weekly Nursing Home Vaccines & School Successes and Failures

DENVER (KDVR) -- A fraction of recovered COVID-19 patients are struggling with a long-lasting side effect that prevents them from enjoying common foods.

Parosmia is a condition where a person experiences a distortion of their sense of smell. Dr. David Beckham, a neuro-infectious disease expert with Colorado's UCHealth, says a form of this neurological side effect of COVID-19 is commonly found in larger studies. He estimates roughly 25 percent of the patients he has seen have reported having smell or taste abnormalities.