Ernie Davis Academy employee tests positive for COVID-19, 4 new Steuben County residents test positive

(WETM) – An employee at the Ernie Davis Academy in Elmira has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

Both Steuben and Chemung Health Departments have been working together with Ernie Davis Academy to contact and quarantine impacted staff and students, according to Steuben County.

The employee is among four new cases in Steuben County, two of which are Corning residents and the other two are residents of Addison and Campbell. Steuben County now stands at 373 total cases with 31 active.

Two of the cases are also residents at Corning Center where several other cases have been reported.

The Elmira City School District has released the following statement regarding their first case.

The Elmira City School District has received its first notification of a positive COVID-19 case. A staff member of Ernie Davis Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. The District is working closely with Health Departments in multiple counties and are following all of their recommendations and protocols. All direct contacts of the individual at Ernie Davis Academy have been informed and a communication has been issued to all staff and families of the Elmira City School District notifying them of the confirmed positive case. Per the Health Department, they are all quarantined for 14-days. Those under Department of Health quarantine include the staff member that tested positive and the students and staff that were direct contacts of the positive case. Students required to quarantine will login virtually for remote learning throughout the 14-day quarantine. If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact the Health Department at 607-737-2028. If you have questions about the health of your child, please contact your health provider. If you have questions about your child’s education, please contact your school’s Main Office.

The school district has outlined the following protocol should a staff member test positive.

The Elmira City School District has written protocol that complies with DOH and CDC guidance for the return to school of students and staff following a positive screen for COVID-19 symptoms, illness or diagnosis of confirmed case of COVID-19 or following quarantine due to contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Return to school will be coordinated with the local health department. The school District will contact The Chemung County Department of Health with contact name, phone number, and known address. The County will then coordinate with the District to conduct contract tracing and verification of COVID-19 testing measures. Per the Chemung County Department of Health, “the county publishes our county’s hospital capacity on the county website”. The Department of Health will collaborate with the school District to provide guidance on closures based on hospitalization rates and capacity.

The four individuals reported visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

· 9/16/20 – 9/18/20 – BorgWarner in Ithaca

· 9/17/20 – 9/18/20 – Ernie Davis Academy in Elmira

· 9/16/20 Afternoon – Tops in Riverside

· 9/18/20 – Corning Federal Credit Union Main Office coin machine

· 9/18/20 Morning – Dunkin’ Donuts on Addison Road in Erwin

· 9/18/20 Morning – Dunkin’ Donuts on Corning Road in Horseheads

· 9/19/20 – Yard sales in Addison

· 9/20/20 Afternoon – Tractor Supply in Erwin

· 9/20/20 Afternoon – Home Depot in Erwin

“COVID-19 is spreading quickly in the local counties,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Guidelines are in place for businesses and individuals with the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Following the guidelines will reduce the number of new daily cases. Anyone who attended a yard sale in Addison this weekend without wearing a mask or washing their hands should monitor themselves for symptoms and consider getting tested in the next two weeks.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.