Facebook offers vaccine help

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

Facebook announced it was working to connect people with information regarding vaccine availability in their state Monday, reported by NBC.

Facebook says it is working with each state to tailor notifications in users’ news feeds to coincide with each state opening their eligibility.

The company did something similar during the 2020 election tailoring notifications regarding registering to vote and mail-in ballot deadlines.

Facebook will roll out notifications as states in the u-s and nations around the world open up vaccinations.

the social media giant is also working with state health departments to get people accurate and reliable information.

West Virginia reports an increase in registrations for vaccines since Facebook started running the notifications.

Facebook is running these notifications in nearly 20 countries with more coming soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now