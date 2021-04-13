Facebook offers vaccine help

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook announced it was working to connect people with information regarding vaccine availability in their state Monday, reported by NBC.

Facebook says it is working with each state to tailor notifications in users’ news feeds to coincide with each state opening their eligibility.

The company did something similar during the 2020 election tailoring notifications regarding registering to vote and mail-in ballot deadlines.

Facebook will roll out notifications as states in the u-s and nations around the world open up vaccinations.

the social media giant is also working with state health departments to get people accurate and reliable information.

West Virginia reports an increase in registrations for vaccines since Facebook started running the notifications.

Facebook is running these notifications in nearly 20 countries with more coming soon.