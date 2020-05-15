Local woman sells masks from home after Facebook people from selling homemade masks

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Finding reusable face masks can be difficult, so a local woman decided to make and sell some from her home.

Kimberly Heffner has signs outside of her home advertising that she sells masks. She practices safe social distancing when people come to her door, opening her window and standing six to seven feet away.

Heffner has made several attempts to sell her masks on Facebook Market Place. But to her surprise, her posts were quickly removed.

“Facebook was removing posts for these, they were calling them medical, health care items, so I was really concerned about that, like, how are people supposed to protect themselves if they don’t have access to these,” said Heffner.

Facbook said on March, 6 “We are temporarily banning advertisements and commerce listings, like those on Marketplace, that sell medical face masks. We’ll begin to enforce this change over the next few days. We already prohibit people from making health or medical claims related to the coronavirus in product listings on commerce surfaces, including those listings that guarantee a product will prevent someone from contracting it. We also have a dedicated channel for local governments to share listings they believe violate local laws. Our teams are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency.”

“In addition to masks, we’re now also banning ads and commerce listings for hand sanitizer, surface disinfecting wipes, and COVID-19 testing kits,” Facebook says online. “And if we see people selling these products in organic posts on Facebook or Instagram, we’ll remove them.”

Heffner’s home is at 187 Canisteo St. Corning, NY or you can email her at cambriamckenna@aol.com.