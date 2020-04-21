Facebook releases county-by-county map of coronavirus symptom reports

ELMIRA, NY (NEXSTAR–WETM)

Facebook has released a new county-by-county map of the United States showing the percentage of people reporting novel coronavirus symptoms.

The project is designed to help policymakers and health researchers forecast potential COVID-19 hot spots, Facebook said.

The data comes from a voluntary survey conducted by Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center that Facebook asks users to take. Facebook says over a million people responded to the survey in the first two weeks.

“Getting accurate county-by-county data from across the United States is challenging, and obtaining such focused data from across the whole world is even harder,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. “But with a community of billions of people globally, Facebook can uniquely help researchers and health authorities get the information they need to respond to the outbreak and start planning for the recovery.”

The map allows users to toggle between flu and COVID-19 symptoms. The map can display results by county or by hospital referral regions. And depend on WETM-18 News to bring you the latest on-air, online and via our 18 News App.

With the exception of Steuben County, Counties in our area either show more flu-like symptoms, equal rates or not enough respondents. The caution of using these results is that they are voluntary through Facebook and may not reflect the actual number of cases. You should refer to the Agency having jurisdiction for your area for the official numbers. The official links are located below the map.

Bradford County

Chemung County

Potter County

Schuyler County

Steuben County

Tioga County PA

Tioga County NY

Tompkins County