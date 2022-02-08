FDA recalls illegally imported at-home COVID-19 test kits

Coronavirus

by: Kim Yonick,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: FDA)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WFXR) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted a recall for an at-home COVID-19 test because they have reportedly been illegally imported into the country.

The FDA says the tests, which are the Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test kit, come from SD Biosensor, Inc. These tests were distributed into the U.S., but were not cleared, authorized, or approved by the FDA. Below is a picture of the test kit that was illegally brought into the country.

(Photo courtesy: FDA)

In addition to a voluntary recall, SD Biosenesor, Inc. is conducting an investigation to determine how the tests were illegally imported. The company says it is taking measures to prevent further illegal importation.

If there are future importations discovered, the individuals or distributors will face legal action and liabilities for damages, according to the company.

The FDA recommends any consumer with the Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test throw it away and avoid using it. Those who have used this test are asked to retest with an FDA authorized or cleared test.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now