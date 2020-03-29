1  of  3
Federal disaster declared in Massachusetts, per governor’s request

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Massachusetts coronavirus. (Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash and Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay)

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the White House announced Saturday that it would honor Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s request, and declare a federal disaster in the state.

The federal disaster declaration allows the government to access funds to support the COVID-19 response effort, beyond what was already included in President Trump’s March 13 emergency declaration.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for major disasters gives local governments, state agencies, and some nonprofits back 75% of costs associated with the emergency response. Emergency measures that qualify for reimbursement include expenses like providing isolated housing for the homeless.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program for major disasters funds mental health efforts to deal with the psychological effects of the outbreak.

