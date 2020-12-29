Finn Academy holding COVID-19 testing for staff, students for return to school

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Finn Academy has partnered with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) to hold a COVID-19 testing clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 30 for staff and students as part of its return to in-person learning.

The school, which is currently in the orange zone restrictions set by Governor Cuomo in November, will follow the revised state guidelines to reopen on Jan. 5, 2021 by testing 20 percent of in-person students, faculty, and staff over a one-month period.

The numbers tested will be proportionately spread across the month with 10 percent the maximum/minimum to be tested biweekly. Staff and students were randomly selected for the testing clinic out of a pool who volunteered to participate over the school’s scheduled winter break.

Testing will be administered starting at 9 a.m. at Finn Academy by third and fourth-year LECOM students, under the supervision and guidance of the Chemung County Health Department.

“We are very thankful to Dr. Terry and the LECOM students for volunteering their time to

help us with this effort,” said Martina Baker, Finn Academy’s Chief Operations Officer. “It’s

another great example of our community coming together to support each other during these unprecedented times.”