First case of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Bradford County.

The location, age, gender, and condition of the patient was not disclosed by the department.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed 207 new cases of COVID-19 in the largest single-day spike since the virus was first reported in the commonwealth. This brings the statewide total to 851 cases.

According to Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, the number of cases in the state has been doubling every two or three days, showing consistent exponential growth. The number of recoveries is not being tracked by the Department of Health.

Among the new additions is the first confirmed case of the virus in Carbon County and Bradford County. Cases in Lackawanna County more than doubled in one day, rising from 7 cases to 15. The same is true about Luzerne County where cases went up from 10 to 21.

On Sunday, Montgomery County and Monroe County reported their first deaths from the virus. As of Tuesday, there have been seven deaths reported statewide due to the novel coronavirus, including one in Lackawanna County.

Of the 9,494 tests that have been completed, 8,643 came back negative. There has been no word on the total amount of tests that are pending.

Nearly 60% of the state’s 67 counties have now reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Levine said in a press conference on Tuesday that there is sustained community spread in some southern counties as well as those surrounding Pittsburgh. To mitigate the spread, Governor Tom Wolf announced a stay-at-home order for these areas.

Levine also confirmed at there have been reported cases in nursing homes but did not mention any specific facility.

Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday, March 19th, ordered the closure of non-life sustaining businesses statewide in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. He later modified the order, pushing back enforcement to Monday at 8 am but it still stands.

