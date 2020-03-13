First Heritage issues guidances during COVID-19 pandemic

(WETM) – First Heritage Federal Credit Union released the following letter to members and staff regarding the precautions they are taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dear Member,

At First Heritage Federal Credit Union, our top priority is always the safety and security of our members and staff. We are closely monitoring Coronavirus (COVID-19) and following guidance from health experts and federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and want to assure you that we have comprehensive plans in place allowing us to provide uninterrupted access to your funds now and in the event the virus progresses.

At this time, we are keeping normal business hours while enabling more remote work options for our employees. We are proactively taking additional steps to disinfect our lobbies and public spaces and reinforcing healthy habits for our staff as well.

As a member, you have access to all of your accounts without needing to visit a branch through Online and Mobile Banking, both available from the comfort of your home or anywhere with internet access. If you have not done so, this is a good time to setup direct deposit of your paychecks, reoccurring deposits or automatic bill pay. These services make the day to day managing of your money easier and more efficient, while we remain focused on maintaining your financial wellness.

First Heritage remains as focused as ever on your financial needs. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns regarding your accounts and thank you for being a member.

Sincerely,

Thomas Pisano, President/CEO