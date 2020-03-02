First positive case of coronavirus in New York State

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday the first positive case of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the state.

Cuomo announced in a statement that the patient is a woman in her late thirties. She contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home said to have respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition.

“The positive test was confirmed by New York’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany, underscoring the importance of the ability for our state to ensure efficient and rapid turnaround, and is exactly why I advocated for the approval from Vice President Pence that New York was granted just yesterday,” said Cuomo.

Since her arrival back to New York she “has been in a controlled situation,” according to the Governor’s statement.

Cuomo also said in the statement that “they are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”