First positive COVID-19 case in Chemung County confirmed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department confirms the County’s first positive COVID-19 test.

The Chemung County Executive office sent out a press release around 3 p.m. that confirmed the positive case.

Health officials were advised this afternoon that a Chemung County resident who had recently traveled internationally has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Health Department staff are currently conducting their investigation with who the individual has come into contact with which is often referred to as contact tracing.

Below is the press release with the confirmation:

From Chemung County Executive Office

Stick with 18 news as we’ll have additional information on Monday March 23, 2020.