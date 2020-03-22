Breaking News
First positive COVID-19 case in Chemung County confirmed

First positive COVID-19 case in Chemung County confirmed

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department confirms the County’s first positive COVID-19 test.

The Chemung County Executive office sent out a press release around 3 p.m. that confirmed the positive case.

Health officials were advised this afternoon that a Chemung County resident who had recently traveled internationally has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Health Department staff are currently conducting their investigation with who the individual has come into contact with which is often referred to as contact tracing.

Below is the press release with the confirmation:

  • From Chemung County Executive Office

Stick with 18 news as we’ll have additional information on Monday March 23, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now