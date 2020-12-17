Five Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center residents die of COVID-19, 15 this month

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has reported five COVID-19 deaths at the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath, setting the county’s death toll to 125.
Four of the residents males with ages of 74, 76, 84, and 86, and one was an 84-year-old female.
Fifteen residents at the facility, which is operated by Arnot Health, have died of COVID-19 at the facility this month and at least 24 have died since the pandemic began.
18 News has reached out to Arnot Health regarding the recent uptick in deaths at the facility.
“This remarkable and tragic single-day loss is so very difficult for all associated, and we know it takes a toll on the dedicated staff in our nursing homes,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please honor the lives of those lost and the tireless work of nursing home staff by doing all you can to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Steuben County has now reported 97 nursing home deaths since the pandemic began.
The Public Health Department has also reported 57 new cases in the county on Thursday.
This brings the total to 2,666 confirmed cases, 508 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning (7)
- City of Hornell (8)
- Town of Avoca
- Town of Bath (3)
- Town of Bradford
- Town of Campbell (2)
- Town of Canisteo
- Town of Caton (5)
- Town of Cohocton
- Town of Erwin (2)
- Town of Hartsville
- Town of Hornby (2)
- Town of Hornellsville
- Town of Howard (3)
- Town of Pulteney
- Town of Tuscarora
- Town of Wayne
- Town of Woodhull (2)
- Village of Addison (3)
- Village of Bath (4)
- Village of Canisteo (2)
- Village of North Hornell (3)
- Village of Painted Post
- Village of Wayland
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- 13 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives
- Six individuals had contact with positives from other counties
- Three individuals are employees of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center and/or Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
- One individual is an employee of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- One individual is a resident of the County Valley Home in Bath
- Six individuals are an employee of Corning, Inc.: three at Sullivan Park, one at the Decker Building, one at the Diesel Plant, and one at the IDM Plant
- Five individuals are students of the following schools: Avoca Central School, Canisteo-Greenwood High School, Hornell Intermediate School, Hornell High School
- Two individuals are employees of the following schools: Addison Central School District, Corning-Painted Post Central School District
Another individual was at the Hornell Association bar on days with another positive as well as additional dates: If you have visited the Hornell Association on or since 12/9 monitor for symptoms and consider getting tested.
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 12/4, 12/5, 12/12 – Wegmans in Hornell
- 12/7, 12/8 – Market Street Healing Arts in Corning
- 12/8 – 12/11 – Compassionate Companion Care in Pine City
- 12/8 – 12/17 – Finger Lakes Beer Company in Hammondsport
- 12/10 Evening – Hilltop Inn in Elmira
- 12/10, 12/11 – Coca Cola Enterprises in Elmira
- 12/10 – 12/12, 12/14, 12/15 – Advance Auto Parts in Hornell
- 12/10 – URMC OB/GYN Associates of the Finger Lakes in Hornell
- 12/11 – Meyer’s RV in Bath
- 12/11 – Advance Auto Parts in Bath
- 12/11 – Maley’s Pub in Corning
- 12/11 – Oak’s Sports Bar in Corning
- 12/11 – Iron Flamingo in Corning
- 12/11 – Hornell Children’s Home Day Care
- 12/11, 12/12 – Dollar General in Hornell
- 12/12 – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning
- 12/12 – Applebee’s in Painted Post
- 12/12 – The Cutting Edge Salon in Hornell
- 12/13 – Applebee’s in Big Flats
- 12/12, 12/13 – Walmart in Hornell
- 12/14 – YMCA in Corning
- 12/14 – Friendly Fred’s in Painted Post
- 12/14, 12/15 – Southern Tier Custom Fabricators in Elmira
- 12/15 – Steuben County Office Building
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 0 – 9 years: 1
- 10 – 19 years: 8
- 20 – 29 years: 10
- 30 – 39 years: 6
- 40 – 49 years: 10
- 50 – 59 years: 10
- 60 – 69 years: 6
- 70 – 79 years: 3
- 80 – 89 years: 2
- 90 – 99 years: 1
“The death toll in Steuben is extremely concerning and very upsetting,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It has been truly tragic for the families and friends who have lost loved ones. While we are all considering our holiday plans, please keep those who have been lost in your thoughts and consider what actions you can take to slow the spread.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.