Five Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center residents die of COVID-19, 15 this month

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has reported five COVID-19 deaths at the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath, setting the county’s death toll to 125.

Four of the residents males with ages of 74, 76, 84, and 86, and one was an 84-year-old female.

Fifteen residents at the facility, which is operated by Arnot Health, have died of COVID-19 at the facility this month and at least 24 have died since the pandemic began.

18 News has reached out to Arnot Health regarding the recent uptick in deaths at the facility.

“This remarkable and tragic single-day loss is so very difficult for all associated, and we know it takes a toll on the dedicated staff in our nursing homes,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please honor the lives of those lost and the tireless work of nursing home staff by doing all you can to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Steuben County has now reported 97 nursing home deaths since the pandemic began.

The Public Health Department has also reported 57 new cases in the county on Thursday.

This brings the total to 2,666 confirmed cases, 508 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (7)

City of Hornell (8)

Town of Avoca

Town of Bath (3)

Town of Bradford

Town of Campbell (2)

Town of Canisteo

Town of Caton (5)

Town of Cohocton

Town of Erwin (2)

Town of Hartsville

Town of Hornby (2)

Town of Hornellsville

Town of Howard (3)

Town of Pulteney

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Wayne

Town of Woodhull (2)

Village of Addison (3)

Village of Bath (4)

Village of Canisteo (2)

Village of North Hornell (3)

Village of Painted Post

Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

13 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Six individuals had contact with positives from other counties

Three individuals are employees of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center and/or Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

One individual is an employee of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

One individual is a resident of the County Valley Home in Bath

Six individuals are an employee of Corning, Inc.: three at Sullivan Park, one at the Decker Building, one at the Diesel Plant, and one at the IDM Plant

Five individuals are students of the following schools: Avoca Central School, Canisteo-Greenwood High School, Hornell Intermediate School, Hornell High School

Two individuals are employees of the following schools: Addison Central School District, Corning-Painted Post Central School District

Another individual was at the Hornell Association bar on days with another positive as well as additional dates: If you have visited the Hornell Association on or since 12/9 monitor for symptoms and consider getting tested.

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

12/4, 12/5, 12/12 – Wegmans in Hornell

12/7, 12/8 – Market Street Healing Arts in Corning

12/8 – 12/11 – Compassionate Companion Care in Pine City

12/8 – 12/17 – Finger Lakes Beer Company in Hammondsport

12/10 Evening – Hilltop Inn in Elmira

12/10, 12/11 – Coca Cola Enterprises in Elmira

12/10 – 12/12, 12/14, 12/15 – Advance Auto Parts in Hornell

12/10 – URMC OB/GYN Associates of the Finger Lakes in Hornell

12/11 – Meyer’s RV in Bath

12/11 – Advance Auto Parts in Bath

12/11 – Maley’s Pub in Corning

12/11 – Oak’s Sports Bar in Corning

12/11 – Iron Flamingo in Corning

12/11 – Hornell Children’s Home Day Care

12/11, 12/12 – Dollar General in Hornell

12/12 – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning

12/12 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

12/12 – The Cutting Edge Salon in Hornell

12/13 – Applebee’s in Big Flats

12/12, 12/13 – Walmart in Hornell

12/14 – YMCA in Corning

12/14 – Friendly Fred’s in Painted Post

12/14, 12/15 – Southern Tier Custom Fabricators in Elmira

12/15 – Steuben County Office Building

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 1

10 – 19 years: 8

20 – 29 years: 10

30 – 39 years: 6

40 – 49 years: 10

50 – 59 years: 10

60 – 69 years: 6

70 – 79 years: 3

80 – 89 years: 2

90 – 99 years: 1

“The death toll in Steuben is extremely concerning and very upsetting,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It has been truly tragic for the families and friends who have lost loved ones. While we are all considering our holiday plans, please keep those who have been lost in your thoughts and consider what actions you can take to slow the spread.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.