WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported five new cases of COVID-19, including a Watkins Glen High School student who may have attended class while contagious.

According to the public health department, exposed staff and students have been identified and will be quarantine.

Schuyler County now has 32 active cases with one hospitalization, 102 recoveries, 120 people in quarantine, and three deaths.