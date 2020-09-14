Five Taylor Health Center employees test positive for COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Five employees at the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

This brings the total to 342 confirmed cases, 13 of which are currently active.

The health department says the five patients reported visiting the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

· 9/3/20 – Walmart in Painted Post

· 9/7/20 – Walmart in Painted Post

· 9/7/20 or 9/8/20 – Dollar General on State Route 415 in Bath

· 9/7/20 or 9/8/20 – Angry Oven Pizza in Bath

· 9/8/20 Morning – Bath Chiropractic and Wellness

· 9/8/20 Afternoon – Peacock’s Hometown Barber Shop in Bath

· 9/9/20 – Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville

· 9/9/20 Evening – Texas Roadhouse in Horseheads

· 9/10/20 Morning – Rice’s Auto Center in Corning

· 9/11/20 Evening – Liberty Street Pub in Bath

· 9/12/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Hornell

· 9/12/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell

· 9/13/20 Evening – Tops in Bath

The Taylor Health Center has had at least eight COVID-19 deaths, the last publicly known case being in late April.

“It is concerning to see a handful of new cases from a nursing facility now,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The New York State Department of Health will be investigating further, and testing of all residents and staff is expected to be completed this week. We need all community members to continue to wear masks and social distance to slow any potential spread outside the facility.”

18 News has reached out to Arnot Health for comment.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.