Flu shot clinics in Northern Tier next month

(WETM) – Laurel Health is holding several flu shot clinics in Bradford and Tioga Counties over the next few weeks.

The drive-thru clinics will be at each LHC location in mid-October, starting October 11. The full list of clinic dates is below:

Oct. 11 – Wellsboro LHC, 7 Water St., 9 am – noon

Oct. 12 – Elkland LHC, 103 Forestview Dr., 9 am – noon

Oct. 13 – Mansfield LHC, 416 S Main St., 9 am – noon

Oct. 13 – Troy LHC, 45 Mud Creek Rd., 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Note: Troy LHC will be offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccines during their afternoon drive-through event

Oct. 14 – Westfield LHC, 236 E Main St., 9 am – 11 am

Oct. 15 – Lawrenceville LHC, 32 E Lawrence Rd., 9 am – 11 am

Oct. 15 – Blossburg LHC, 6 Riverside Plaza, Noon – 2 pm

Registration is recommended, but walk-in appointments can be accommodated. If you cannot attend one of the drive-through clinics, the Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics are also offering flu shots by appointment in the office throughout October.

To schedule your flu shot or make an appointment at the center of your choice, call 833-528-7354 or 1-833-LAURELHC. For a full list of locations, visit laurelhc.org.