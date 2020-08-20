For the 13th day, COVID-19 positive test rate is under 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo shared out more positive news on Thursday about New York State’s coronavirus numbers.

Cuomo said that for the 13th day in a row, the positive coronavirus test percentage was under 1%. Wednesday, 80,984 tests were performed, with 601 coming back positive. That is an infection rate of 0.74%.

“Our state’s continuing fight against COVID-19 has taken tremendous hard work and discipline from all New Yorkers, and we’re seeing results—a new low for hospitalizations, 13 straight days of an infection rate below 1 percent and a match of a previous low for patients in ICUs,” Governor Cuomo said. “I want to commend New Yorkers for practicing the basic daily behaviors—social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks—that make an enormous difference in our capacity to slow the spread, save lives and bring the state’s infection rate from one of the nation’s highest to one of its lowest. But now isn’t the time to get complacent, and local governments must continue to enforce state guidance and New Yorkers must stay vigilant in the face of a continuing crisis throughout this country and around the world.”

Below is a summary of coronavirus statistics in New York State for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization – 518 (-30)

Patients Newly Admitted – 62

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 120 (-11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 62 (+2)

Total Discharges – 74,406 (+78)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 25,275

Below is a look at the percentage of positive tests by region over the last three day: