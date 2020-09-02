For the 26th straight day, New York State’s new positive coronavirus cases under 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has some good news about coronavirus in New York State. For the 26th day in a row, the average positive infection rate has been under 1% across the state.

On Tuesday, 88,447 tests were done, and there were 708 positive tests. Tuesday’s average was 0.80%.

“Defeating COVID-19 requires a shared commitment among all New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance, and wash hands, and I thank them for listening to state guidance and taking social action to get us to this point today. 26 straight days with an infection rate below 1 percent is no mean feat,” Cuomo said. “However, high case levels throughout the country are storm clouds on the horizon, and we have to stay vigilant in partnership with the enforcement of local governments. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through it together—stay tough, New York.”

Tuesday by the numbers:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 445 (+13)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 84
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 117 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 75,203 (+61)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 25,336

Below is a three-day average of new positive results across the state:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region0.6%1.3%0.5%
Central New York1.3%0.9%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.4%0.2%
Long Island1.2%1.0%0.8%
Mid-Hudson1.3%0.8%0.9%
Mohawk Valley0.3%1.9%0.9%
New York City0.9%0.9%0.7%
North Country0.2%0.3%0.6%
Southern Tier0.7%0.7%0.6%
Western New York2.0%1.6%1.7%

