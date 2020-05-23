Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies after contracting coronavirus

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus has claimed the life of a former White House butler who served eleven presidents.

91-year old Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, who started as a cleaner in the Eisenhower administration, passed away May 16th.

His granddaughter Shanta Taylor Gay told CNN he always believed he lived a blessed life.

Jerman served more than 50 years in the White House.

He began working in the White House in 1957 under then-president Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner, but it was First Lady Jackie Kennedy who later promoted him to a butler.

A photo of Jerman with former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama is featured in Mrs. Obama’s memoir “Becoming.”

When Jerman suffered a stroke in 2011, the Obamas made sure he was taken care of in the hospital and sent him flowers.

Former White House butler Wilson Roosevelt Jerman with then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Courtesy Shanta Taylor Gay