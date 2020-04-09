Breaking News
Fourth Hornell area nursing home resident dies from COVID-19, seventh death in Steuben County

Coronavirus

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports that a 59-year-old female nursing home resident in the Hornell area has died from COVID-19.

This resident is the seventh COVID-19 fatality in Steuben County and the sixth connected to a nursing home.

At least three residents of Hornell Gardens have died from COVID-19 according to local obituaries and leaders. The CEO of Hornell Gardens declined to address the rising number of deaths in the facility, but noted that there is not enough personal protective equipment available.

“When we first started seeing cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, we were optimistic that the impact could be minimal,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Now nearly a month into this fight with seven tragic deaths, it is overwhelmingly clear that our community is being ravaged by this deadly virus. It is so vitally important that our community members stay home to save lives, including our essential workers if they feel ill.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

