Four more Steuben County nursing home residents die from COVID-19

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of the deaths of four individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 31.

These are the first COVID-19 deaths reported in Steuben County since April 19.

One individual was an 86 year old female who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area. One individual was an 85 year old male who died at the same nursing home in the Hornell area. One individual was a 102 year old female who died at another nursing home in the Hornell area. The fourth individual was an 80 year old female from a nursing home in the Bath area who died while hospitalized outside the county.

At least nine residents of Hornell Gardens, four from Elderwood at Hornell, and one from Harriet Taylor have died from COVID-19.

Today, we mourn the loss of a resident who passed due to COVID-19 related illness. The virus is especially dangerous to the frail elderly in our care and we continue to provide high quality, compassionate care for those who have contracted the virus, while taking every precaution to prevent its spread within our senior care community. Our prayers and condolences are extended to all affected by this loss. Elderwood at Hornell

Nursing facilities in Steuben County have taken steps to mitigate the virus by conducting comprehensive testing and/or moving healthy patients to different facilities.

Thus far, at least 21 of Steuben County’s 31 deaths have lived in Hornell. Six have lived in Bath and the remaining lived in Corning, Wayland, and Fremont. The genders of the patients is almost even with 16 men and 15 women, and the ages have ranged from 39-102.

“Each loss is heartbreaking,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It is particularly heart wrenching to hear of the death of a woman who lived through the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. She survived all the way up to 2020 to lose her life to this pandemic. We are a relatively small community to lose so many. Keep determined to save lives by staying home.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.