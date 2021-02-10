Free COVID-19 rapid testing in Chemung County on Feb. 12

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be offering free rapid COVID-19 testing on February 12, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 17 Aviation Dr. in Horseheads.

The old war plane museum location was originally designed to be a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

To be tested, you MUST pre-register, wear a mask, and have photo ID. This is not drive-thru testing; you must leave your car and will need to be on your feet for a long period of time.

To register, click the “Free COVID Testing” link on the Chemung County webpage. Once you submit your registration, your time is booked and no further actions are needed. If you want confirmation you must enter an email when you register. You do not need to print or bring this to the testing site. Members attending from the same household will need to register separately.

This testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order.

Once testing is completed, Health Department staff will discuss the next steps, depending on the test results. Those that are positive will need to quarantine and go straight home.

In an effort to run this clinic as efficiently as possible, report only at your scheduled appointment time.

Anyone with questions regarding scheduling is encouraged to call 607-737-2028 while individuals with COVID questions should call the Chemung County COVID hotline, 607-873-1813.

Testing for COVID-19 leads to quick identification of cases and immediate isolation of the person to prevent further spread in our community. Confirmed cases and close contacts to positive cases are quarantined to further reduce spread. Testing is a vital tool for public health to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate as well as to reduce the impact of our current cluster. The testing at this site is free, it does not require a doctor’s order, and results will be available on site. It is possible to have COVID-19 with minimal or even no symptoms at all, that is why it is important that people receive testing.

Anyone who cannot make it to this test event is encouraged to visit the New York testing website to find another testing location.