Free COVID-19 testing available in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Free COVID-19 testing will be available from Dec. 2-6 at the Mansfield Fire Department.

Testing is available without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as both a drive-thru and walk-up service.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare trained personnel will perform the mid-nasal passage swab test on a first-come, first-serve basis. The site can test up to 450 people per day.

Attendees should bring a photo ID and an insurance card to the free testing site, but they will not be turned away if they do not have one.

Results will be communicated via phone and/or email and positive patients will be called by a PA DOH Contact Tracer. Results will be available 2-7 days after the testing is complete.

Anyone with questions should call (570) 787-5000 or email tiogacountytaskforce@gmail.com.