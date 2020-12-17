Free COVID-19 testing in Hornell on Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is partnering with Alfred State College nursing students and the Hornell Fire Department to provide free COVID-19 rapid testing at the Station Church in Hornell. 

Testing will be available Friday, Dec. 18 from 10 am – 12 pm and 1 pm – 4 pm. 

The Station Church is located at 342 Seneca Road, Hornell. 

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring free community testing to the Hornell area,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “Over the last few weeks we have seen cases starting to increase in Hornell, and we are hopeful additional testing can identify outstanding positives in the area and isolate the cases from further exposures.” 

Testing is free and open to Steuben County residents.  Participants must pre-register in order to be tested at https://tinyurl.com/hornellrapid  Each individual in the vehicle or household who wants to get tested will need to register separately. 

Participants should show up at their designated appointment time to allow for safe traffic patterns. 

Participants must wear a face covering, social distance on-site, and enter the building at your scheduled appointment time.  Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

Results will be provided at the site within approximately 15 – 30 minutes and residents should wait in their car for their results. If a printed copy of results is needed, notify the individual at the check in location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator