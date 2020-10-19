Free Covid-19 testing in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – With the rising numbers of cases in Steuben County, more people are being tested for Covid-19. On Monday morning, Steuben County residents lined up outside Beartown Alliance Church.

18 News spoke with the Steuben County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Matthew Marmor on what makes it possible to set up a testing site and the kind of test being used in Monday’s testing.

“The New York State Department of Health is also providing staff here. And it includes everything from the materials and cones that you see around us and signage, you know, these are the new things we’ve been preparing for,” Marmor says. “And so we’re putting to use equipment and supplies we’ve purchased over the last several years, actually, In order to put the site on it, It really is a team effort.”

At least five Abbott ID testing machines are being used and they were given to the county by the State Health Department.

“it takes 15 minutes to run and process the test, what you’re seeing behind me and around is the setup and preparation, in order to process, individuals, coming through and in a timely way,” Marmor says.

Participants have the option to find out their test results before they leave the site but will have to wait 15 to 30 minutes.

For more information on testing happening this week in Steuben County click here.