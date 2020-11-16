Free COVID-19 testing in Sayre through Nov. 18

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held through Nov. 18 at the former K-Mart in Sayre, according to Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

Testing will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, Nov. 14 through Wednesday, Nov. 18 in the parking lot at the former K-Mart, located at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre.

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day with the mid-nasal passage swab tests. Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis and is completely free to all patients, regardless of residency.

Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary, and patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card.

Registration will also be completed on-site and the turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

