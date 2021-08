ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Elmira on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The clinic will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the church on 402 Sullivan St., in Elmira.