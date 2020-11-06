Free face mask giveaway Steuben County

Coronavirus

BATH, NY (WETM) – Cloth face masks are being distributed in three different drive-thrus across Steuben county today.

These masks are free to the public provided to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services courtesy of FEMA through the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Cloth Face Masks will be distributed until supplies last on Friday, November 6th at the locations and times designated below. Drive-thru locations are as follows:

Bath Volunteer Fire Department

50 E. Morris St. Bath

NY 14810 – Noon 3PM

Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department

125 Forest Drive

Painted Post, NY 14870

8AM Noon

Hornell Fire Department

110 Broadway

Hornell, NY 14843

Noon 4PM

