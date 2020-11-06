Free face mask giveaway Steuben County

BATH, NY (WETM) – Cloth face masks are being distributed in three different drive-thrus across Steuben county today.
These masks are free to the public provided to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services courtesy of FEMA through the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
Cloth Face Masks will be distributed until supplies last on Friday, November 6th at the locations and times designated below. Drive-thru locations are as follows:
Bath Volunteer Fire Department
50 E. Morris St. Bath
NY 14810 – Noon 3PM
Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department
125 Forest Drive
Painted Post, NY 14870
8AM Noon
Hornell Fire Department
110 Broadway
Hornell, NY 14843
Noon 4PM