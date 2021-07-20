Free J&J vaccine clinic at Eldrige Park this Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is hosting a free walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic at Eldridge Park on Friday, July 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who gets a vaccine at the clinic will also receive five free tickets to the park attractions.

The Chemung County Health Department says pre-registration is recommended but not required. The form to register can be found on the Chemung County Health Department’s scheduler. Masks are also required at the clinic.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose and available to anyone 18 and older who hasn’t been vaccinated. A list of all upcoming vaccine clinics is available on the Chemung County Health Department’s website.

