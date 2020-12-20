Free rapid covid-19 testing for Steuben residents in Hornell & Corning

(WETM)- The Steuben County Public Health Department and partners are offering additional free COVID-19 rapid testing at the Station Church in Hornell and at the Corning Community College Health Education Center in Corning.

Testing will be available:

· Monday, December 21 from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm and 2:30 – 5:30 pm at the Station Church located at 342 Seneca Road, Hornell. Register here.

· Tuesday, December 22 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Health Education Center located at 132 Denison Parkway East, Corning. Register here.https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=10100140

“COVID spread continues to be at an unprecedented high in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We understand the importance of being able to increase community testing, particularly around the holidays when gatherings tend to increase. Remember, testing negative on Monday or Tuesday is not a guarantee that those individuals will remain negative by Christmas. Following all COVID precautions remains imperative.”

Testing is free and open to Steuben County residents. Participants must pre-register in order to be tested. Due to resources and staffing, walk-ins are unable to be accommodated this week. Those attending the Hornell site must provide proof of registration with either a print out or proof on their phone.

Each individual in the vehicle or household who wants to get tested will need to register separately. Participants should show up at their designated appointment time to allow for safe traffic patterns.

Participants must wear a face covering and social distance onsite. Enter the building at your scheduled appointment time. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If a printed copy of results is needed, notify the individual at the check in location. After being swabbed, participants are to wait in their vehicles for results. Results will be provided at the site within approximately 15 – 30 minutes.