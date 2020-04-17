Funeral home offering drive-thru viewing

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to CDC restrictions, it’s difficult for friends and families to grieve the loss of a loved one.

“Families aren’t able to grieve properly,” President and CEO of Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services Garrett Anderson said.

He and supervisor Joe Gallagher started live-streaming funeral services for families, but wanted to do more.

“Families were somewhat taken back by what we were supposed to do here, and unfortunately with us having to abide by these guidelines, it kinda put us against the wall to be able to help these families grieve during a difficult time,” Anderson said.

They came up with a drive-thru viewing at their funeral home on East Shirley Avenue in Mount Union.

“Trying to limited your family to only 10 people is a pretty difficult thing to do,” Anderson said.

Although it’s not the same as gathering in one room, Anderson said more people can show their respects and offer love and support for families.

“Being able to keep people in their vehicles to come through the funeral home here only seemed fitting so the that these families can see the attendance, see the support they are receiving and not feel that they being pushed aside by this pandemic,” he said.

Anderson encourages other funeral homes in the area to try and find ways to serve their communities and show support for those grieving.