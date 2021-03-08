Gerould’s Pharmacy receiving hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gerould’s Pharmacy is receiving hundreds of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and will be scheduling vaccinations for anyone 65+.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Gerould’s website and submit your information. Once you submit your information you will receive a phone call to verify your appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Chemung County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible residents

Vaccination appointments at Gerould’s are only for those who are 65-years-old or older.

Gerould’s Hoffman Street location in Elmira can be reached at 607-732-0597.

