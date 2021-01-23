Gov. Cuomo announces expanded deployment of community vaccination kits to strengthen fairness and equity in vaccine distribution process

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a ceremony in New York on Jan. 24, 2019. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

NWE YORK (WETM)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York is expanding its deployment of community vaccination kits to further strengthen fairness and equity in the vaccine distribution process. Last week, New York successfully piloted the deployment kits to five NYCHA senior housing developments and eight churches and cultural centers where nearly 4,200 seniors and eligible New Yorkers received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kits are now being redeployed to four additional NYCHA sites and eight other churches to further build on that progress. In total, this initiative is expected to provide first doses of the vaccine to an additional 3,000 seniors and eligible New Yorkers by Tuesday. As with the pop-up sites established last weekend, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

Following this weekend’s deployments and as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to be deploy these kits until pop-up sites have been established at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo’s Vaccine Equity Task Force.

“COVID has created a different dynamic in this country — I call it low tide in America,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you go to the amazing Shirley Chisholm Park and look at the bay during high tide, it looks beautiful, but if you go at low tide, you can see all the ugliness on the bottom. That’s what we’ve seen over this past year during America’s low tide – the racism, the discrimination, the inequality – and COVID has only exacerbated that problem. The undeniable fact is that COVID has killed the Black and Latino communities at a higher rate than the white community. There is no getting around that and its why New York has made ensuring fairness and equity in the vaccine distribution such a priority. I understand there is a level of skepticism about the vaccine given how it was managed by the previous administration, but that’s why New York did its own review. It’s safe, it’s effective, and it’s the weapon that will win the war, but we will only be successful if everyone is on board.”

The establishment of these four NYCHA sites was made possible through a partnership with SOMOS Community Care which runs the scheduling process and provides health care workers to administer the vaccine to eligible New Yorkers with appointments. The sites opening this weekend are as follows:

Bronx

Randall Avenue-Balcom Avenue Housing

2705 Schley Avenue

Bronx, NY 10465

Union Avenue-East 163 Street Housing

950 Union Avenue

Bronx, NY 10459

Brooklyn

William Reid Apartments

720 East New York Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11203

Vandalia Avenue Housing

17 Vandalia Avenue

Brooklyn, NY, 11239

Eight church-based sites are also opening this weekend at the following locations:

Albany
Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church
24 Ten Broeck St.
Albany NY 12210

Hours: Monday, January 25th 10am-6pm
Medical Partnership: Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center

Syracuse
People’s AME Zion Church
2306 S Salina St.
Syracuse, NY 13205

Hours: Monday, January 25th 1-4pm
Medical Partnership: Onondaga County

Rochester
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
141 Adams St
Rochester, NY 14606

Hours: Monday, January 25th 10am-6pm
Medical Partnership: Monroe County

Buffalo
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell St
Buffalo NY 14204

Hours: Monday, January 25th 10am-5pm
Medical Partnership: Community Health Center of Buffalo/Erie County Medical Center

Bronx

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 

777 East 222nd St. Bronx, NY 10467

Hours: Tuesday, January 26th 9am-5pm

Medical Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Brooklyn 

Bethany Baptist Church 

460 Marcus Garvey Blvd Brooklyn NY 11216

Hours: Tuesday, January 26th 9am-5pm
Medical Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Nassau

Memorial Presbyterian

189 Babylon Turnpike #1

Roosevelt, NY 11552″

Hours: Tuesday, January 26th 2-6pm
Medical Partnership: Northwell Hospital

Suffolk

St. Hugh of Lincoln Church

21 E 9th Street

Huntington Station, NY 11746″

Hours: Tuesday, January 26th 2-6pm
Medical Partnership: Northwell Hospital 

Appointments at church-based sites are scheduled independently by each individual church.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now