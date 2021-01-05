Gov. Cuomo announces new rules for keeping schools open

(WIVB) – New York State is announcing new rules for keeping schools open.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that districts can open in counties that have a positivity over nine percent if testing shows that the spread in schools is lower than the community average.

Gov. Cuomo says in the end that it’s up to school leaders to decide what to do.

The governor went on to say that he understands the long history of local control of schools and he respects that.

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta released the following statement Monday regarding the new guidance: